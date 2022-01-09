Bengals vs. Browns inactives: Tee Higgins, Logan Wilson among healthy scratches

The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns have released their inactive players lists leading up to today’s Week 18 matchup.

Here are the players the Bengals will be without:

QB Joe Burrow

CB Jalen Davis (ankle)

WR Tee Higgins

K Evan McPherson

DT D.J. Reader

DE Cam Sample (hamstring)

LB Logan Wilson

Burrow and Reader didn’t make the trip up to Cleveland, and Davis and Sample were declared out on Friday due to their respective injuries.

McPherson was limited in practice with a groin injury, but the team didn’t list him as questionable. He appears to be getting the week off. Elliott Fry, fresh off the practice squad, will be kicking in McPherson’s place.

Wilson, who returned last week after suffering a shoulder injury back in December, will also be getting rest.

Higgins is another healthy scratch, but Cincinnati’s other starting receivers will be playing. Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd can both make history today. Chase needs 12 yards to surpass Chad Johnson for the single season receiving yardage record in Bengals history. 45 yards would give him the rookie record for most receiving yards. Boyd needs a monstrous game to get him 1,000 on the year. The Bengals would be the first team in 14 years to have three 1,000-yard receivers if he eclipses 172 yards today.

Sam Hubbard and C.J. Uzomah are active despite being listed as questionable, but you have to wonder how much they’ll actually play.

In addition, these players all tested positive for COVID-19 this week and will not play:

S Vonn Bell

DE Trey Hendrickson

DT B.J. Hill

C Trey Hopkins

RB Joe Mixon

DT Larry Ogunjobi

G Quinton Spain

Here are the Browns’ inactives:

S Ronnie Harrison Jr. (ankle)

CB Troy Hill (knee)

RB Kareem Hunt (ankle)

S Richard LeCounte

G Hjalte Froholdt

DT Sheldon Day

Harrison, Hill, and Hunt were all listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report.