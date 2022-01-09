Ja’Marr Chase breaks Bengals receiving record

Ja’Marr Chase has had arguably the greatest season a rookie NFL receiver has ever had.

Now, he’s the Cincinnati Bengals’ single-season record-holder for receiving yards after passing the previous mark in Week 18 vs. the Cleveland Browns.

The record-breaker come early in the first quarter on a 24-yard catch that put the Bengals in Cleveland territory.

Along with catching a two-yard grab earlier in the game, Chase now stands at 1,455 yards with his day likely done.

Chase entered the game just 12 yards away from breaking Chad Johnson’s single season record for most receiving yards (1,440) in a season. Though it seemed like an easy feat to reach in this game, it was far from a given with the Bengals sitting most of their offensive starters. That left backup QB Brandon Allen behind a patchwork offensive line to try and get Chase the ball enough to break the record.

Nevertheless, Chase’s drive for the record would not be denied, as he’s now forever cemented in Bengals history.

It must be noted that Chase’s record-breaking season took 17 games to happen, whereas Johnson’s record came when the NFL still had 16-game schedules. So in essence, Chase is sharing the record with Johnson, but that doesn’t take away from the year that Uno just had.

Coming into the game, Chase already had the most receptions (79), yards (1,429) and touchdowns (13) by a rookie in Bengals history. Those 1,429 receiving yards are the most by a rookie in the Super Bowl era.

Again, this has a very strong argument to be the best season a rookie receiver has ever had, and it’s only strengthened the belief that very bright days are ahead for this franchise.

Most receiving yards in a single season among Bengals WRs:



Ja’Marr Chase - 1,455 (still going)



Chad Johnson - 1,440

Chad Johnson - 1,432 pic.twitter.com/ieJoy6Mcsd — PFF (@PFF) January 9, 2022

