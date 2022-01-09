Kevin Huber ties record for most games played in Bengals history

The longest tenured Cincinnati Bengal — Kevin Huber — has hit a very important milestone for his NFL career. He has now tied Ken Riley for most games in team history at 207.

Huber was born in Cincinnati and played at Archbishop McNicholas High School before heading to Cincinnati University. He was then drafted by the Bengals in the fifth round of the 2009 draft. This man has spent his life and career in Cincinnati. If anyone was going to break Riley’s record it should be a guy like Huber.

2009 means Huber has seen seen just about everything the Bengals have gone through. He went to the playoffs his first year with a retooled Carson Palmer squad. He then made a habit of it punting for Andy Dalton and A.J. Green when they arrived in 2011.

Now, Huber is seeing this team reborn with Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and the rest of this offense catching fire. It really has cut into how many times he has been able to punt.

The Queen City product has really been a player the team hasn’t had to worry about. We have seen the team go on plenty of hunts for new kickers, but punter hasn’t been a need since 2009.

There is a question as to whether the veteran punter will be back next season, as Cincinnati has toyed with Drew Chrisman — who is currently on the team’s practice squad.

Odds are on the veteran’s side with how consistent he has been throughout his career, though.

Cincinnati's Own



Kevin Huber has tied Ken Riley for the most games played in team history. pic.twitter.com/xTYXYnL1GA — xz - Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 9, 2022

Go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page to get everything you need to know about the Bengals. And as always, WHO DEY!