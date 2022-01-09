Bengals lose Josh Tupou to knee injury vs. Browns

The Cincinnati Bengals have had many regulars sit out in their Week 18 battle with the Cleveland Browns.

While not a starter when the team’s at full strength, defensive tackle Josh Tupou was set to get the bulk of snaps today with D.J. Reader taking the week off.

Unfortunately, Tupou went down with a knee injury in the second half. The severity of the injury is not known at this time, but he won’t be returning for the Bengals.

Injury Update: DT Josh Tupou has a right knee injury. He has been declared out. — xz - Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 9, 2022

This has been Tupou’s fourth season with the Bengals, his only professional franchise.

Tupou has seen snaps in all the Bengals' regular-season games for the 2019 and ‘21 seasons (he sat out 2020 due to COVID concerns), so he’s clearly been a staple of the team’s defense. The run-stuffing 345-pounder has started eight games and recorded 12 tackles this season.

In the coming days, we’ll learn if Tupou will be available for the Bengals’ postseason game against an opponent that’s yet to be named.

Highest-graded z-Bengals on defense vs Kansas City:



1. Chidobe Awuzie - 88.5

2. Mike Hilton - 72.0

3. Josh Tupou - 68.3

4. Logan Wilson - 67.6

5. Vonn Bell - 66.9 — Andrew Russell (@PFF_AndrewR) January 3, 2022

