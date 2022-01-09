Follow along as the 4th-seeded Bengals begin their postseason run.

Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 NFL Playoffs: Everything to know

The Cincinnati Bengals are heading to the NFL playoffs after winning the AFC North.

Finishing 10-7 overall, Cincinnati will be the AFC’s 4 seed and host a team in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs. Their first opponent will be finalized at the conclusion of the Week 18 Sunday Night Football battle between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders.

If the Raiders win, that’s who the Bengals will host next week.

If the Chargers win, then it means the New England Patriots will venture into Paul Brown Stadium.

This will be the Bengals’ first playoff trip since the 2015 season. This is also the Bengals’ first winning record since that year, and both feats are the first for head coach Zac Taylor.

Who Dey!