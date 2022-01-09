Keep track of everything related to Bengals vs. Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. LA Rams in Super Bowl LVI: Everything to know

The Cincinnati Bengals will face the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

It’s been a miraculous season thus far for the Bengals, who have now won 13 games (regular season and postseason) after winning just six combined games over the previous two seasons.

After thrilling wins over the Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs, the Bengals will now look to take down the Rams and hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the first time ever.

Here is what you need to know for the big game.

: Bengals vs. Rams in Super Bowl LVI Date : Sunday, February 13th

: Sunday, February 13th Location : SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA

: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA Start Time : 6:30 pm ET

: 6:30 pm ET TV Schedule : NBC will have a pregame show starting at 1:00 pm ET before the big game airs at 6:30.

: NBC will have a pregame show starting at 1:00 pm ET before the big game airs at 6:30. Announcers : Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth will call the action.

: Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth will call the action. Live Online Stream : Peacock Premium or a free trial of fuboTV.

: Peacock Premium or a free trial of fuboTV. DraftKings Sportsbook odds: The Rams are 4.5-point favorites, but the Bengals have won seven straight games against the spread.

Stay locked into this stream for everything related to what’s been an incredible postseason run already that hopes to win with the Lombardi being hoisted by Bengaldom.

Who Dey!