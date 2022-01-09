 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking News Chase breaks receiving record

Filed under:

Twitter reactions to Bengals vs. Browns to end regular season

Congrats to Ja’Marr Chase, Trayvon Henderson and the Bengals for locking down the division last week.

By PatrickJudis
/ new
Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals clearly were not invested in putting all their effort into winning this game, as the AFC North Championship was claimed last week with a win over the Chiefs.

The Cleveland Browns clearly wanted to end the season on a high note, even without quarterback Baker Mayfield after he opted to have shoulder surgery that he was putting off, and Nick Chubb who had very limited carries.

Despite all of that, this game still had plenty for fans to talk about and ended up being much closer than it really should have, considering the situation.

Ja’Marr Chase did what he said he was going to do

Before the season started, Chase mentioned in an interview that he was going to break all the records the Bengals had. He broke Chad Johnson’s record for yards in a game last week against the Chiefs. This week he broke his record for yards in a season after a few plays to start the game.

Rough outing for offensive line and Brandon Allen

The one real thing that could be taken away from this game is that Cincinnati clearly needs to address their offensive line, its depth and possibly their backup quarterback spot. It was ugly most of the game watching Allen get hit early and often before finding a nice rhythm late in the game. Some of those hits were missed assignments, but some were Allen missing reads. The offensive line notion isn’t exactly a new one for fans.

The Browns’ defensive line is also one of the best in the league. Not the best thing going into the playoffs though.

Feel-good moment

Safety Trayvon Henderson had the play of his career, so far. He has spent most of his career on the practice squad, and he has rarely played in a game for three years. He found opportunity knocking when Wyatt Ray forced a fumble that bounced right towards Henderson. He then returned it all the way for Cincinnati’s first points of the day. Just great to see.

On to the big dance

The Bengals punched their ticket to the playoffs last week, so to have this formality of a game over with everyone relatively healthy through it is just a weight off everyone’s shoulders. There is still plenty to be determined for whether the Bengals end up as the 3 or 4 seed, but it is still going to be an exciting week for Bengals fans who have been through so much in recent seasons.

Follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for the latest Cincinnati Bengals news and views.

In This Stream

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns in NFL Week 18: Everything to know

View all 26 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...