AFC North Week 5 recap

Heartbreaking losses by the Bengals and Browns left the Baltimore Ravens back atop the AFC North Division after Week 5 of the NFL season, while Pittsburgh’s season just continues to disintegrate.

It was a missed field goal that cost the Browns a victory, while the Bengals were once again the victim of the magic leg of Justin Tucker, who made good on a 43-yard game-winning field goal as time expired.

Browns stumble again

Rookie Kicker Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal with 11 seconds left as the Cleveland Browns dropped another heartbreaker, this time by a score of 30-28 to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Cleveland took over at the Chargers’ 45-yard-line after stopping Los Angeles on 4th-and-one with 1:10 remaining and no timeouts left. The Browns moved to the 35 before the York miss gave Los Angeles its third victory in five games. Cleveland fell to 2-3 on the season.

The Browns had an opportunity to take control earlier, but a Jacoby Brissett pass was intercepted in the end zone by Chargers’ safety Alohi Gilman with 2:44 left.

Cleveland’s Nick Chubb ran for 134 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, while Brissett finished 21 of 34 for 230 yards, a touchdown and the costly interception. David Njoku once again led all Browns receivers with six receptions for 88 yards and Amari Cooper had seven catches for 76 yards and a touchdown.

Steelers implode

“We just got smashed today,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said.

The Buffalo Bills made the vaunted Pittsburgh Steelers defense look anything but on their way to a 38-3 rout that dropped the Steelers to 1-4 and marked their fourth straight loss.

Despite wind gusts of up to 20 mph, Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen passed for 348 yards in the first half alone, which was tied for the second most yards through the opening two quarters of an NFL game since 1991. Allen finished with 424 yards passing, the second most in team history.

Bills’ receiver Gabe Davis became just the fifth NFL player since 2000 to have two touchdown catches of 60 or more yards in the same game. Cincinnati’s Ja’Marr Chase was the last to accomplish the feat, in a 34-31 win over Kansas City on Jan. 2 last season.

Pittsburgh’s rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, despite being thrown to the wolves early and often, still managed to complete 34 of 52 passes for 327 yards with an interception, but the Steelers’ running game was virtually nonexistent and managed just 54 yards on 17 carries.