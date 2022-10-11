Bengals open as favorites at Saints

The Cincinnati Bengals’ heartbreaking divisional loss to the Baltimore Ravens is now behind us, and it is time to focus on the team’s trip to New Orleans to take on the Saints.

Heading in to the matchup, the Bengals (-1.5) are currently favored on DraftKings Sportsbook to knock off New Orleans, in a game that could mean a meeting with old friend Andy Dalton.

The Bengals being favored is sort of a surprise with how their offense looked Sunday night, but the injury bug has hit New Orleans fairly hard in recent weeks. With Jameis Winston already missing time due to a back injury, sensational rookie receiver Chris Olave’s status in question after an apparent concussion, the oddsmakers like Cincinnati to get back on track this weekend.

Sports betting is coming to Ohio on January 1st (hang in there), but if you’re reading this from a state where sports gambling is already legal, here are some fun bets for Sunday’s contest:

Over 22.5 points (-115) seems like a safe bet, but with the offense still struggling, the under (-105) might get a fair amount of bets placed on that side.

The Bengals have been missing the big play this season, but DraftKings seems to suggest that changes this week. The line on the first score for the Bengals offense suggests it will be over 22.5 yards (-115).

The Bengals offense has been slow to start this season, struggling to score points in the first half. As the odds sit, the Bengals are +115 to score over 10.5 points in the first half.

Check out the full list of odds here and get your bet slips ready for the weekend.