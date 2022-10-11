Bengals News (10/11): Khalid Kareen returns

Bengals Notes: Andy Dalton Again?; Tee Higgins, Jonah Williams Day-to-Day

The game marks the return of a pair of LSU icons in Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase to the building where they won the 2019 NCAA title. Plus, former Saints draft picks Vonn Bell and Trey Hendrickson return as playoff heroes and league-leading Bengals. With three interceptions this season, Bell is second in the NFL. Hendrickson's 30 sacks are tied with Aaron Donald for the third most sacks in the 2020s. Cornerback Eli Apple is another former Saint turned Cincinnati postseason star.

Sam Hubbard Launches Community Program – Hubbard’s Cupboards

Hubbard's Cupboards will serve as an on-site supplement to fill needs that arise, like when a student needs a new backpack to start the school year or a healthy snack during a long day. Each cupboard will be filled during the school year with core school supplies and hygiene products from Crayons to Computers, as well as healthy snacks from Kroger.

Everything Zac Taylor Said After the Bengals-Ravens Game

(on the thinking of the four plays at the goal line) "It's a really tough structure of the front. So, we feel good about some of the stuff we called. Obviously, it didn't work. We took a sack on a specialty play, and then it didn't quite go how we wanted to on the shovel [pass] on the fourth-down play. I felt comfortable with our package going in. When it doesn't work, you wish you did something different."

Zac Taylor addresses idea he should surrender play-calling duties

ESPN’s Ben Baby captured Taylor’s thoughts on the matter: “It’s collective on the headset every play. So whether it’s coming out of my mouth or somebody else’s, it all gets the same end result. We communicate every play.”

Bengals make stunning history with heartbreaker losses to start season

Sunday night’s 19-17 loss to the Ravens was especially bad, with Joe Burrow leading a late scoring drive and what should have been a game-winner. Instead, the defense coughed up just enough yardage over the final two minutes to surrender a field goal.

Fantasy Football Week 5 Care/Don't Care: Did we just get a sign to worry about the Bengals offense?

Through the first four weeks of the season, teams had been playing two high safeties against them, with one of those safeties clearly defined as the second set of eyes over Ja’Marr Chase. That had allowed Tee Higgins to have some big games, especially last Thursday night. When Higgins went down with an ankle injury aggravation, that option was removed from the table.

Would the Bengals have been better off if the extra point had been ruled no good?

When Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow scored a game-tying touchdown with 1:58 to play and kicker Evan McPherson barely made the extra point to go ahead by one, here’s a question that some may have asked themselves.

Bengals Roster Moves: Khalid Kareem to Active Roster

The Bengals today returned DE Khalid Kareem to the active roster from the Reserve/Injured list. Kareem had been on the Reserve/Injured list since Sept. 1 with a hamstring injury. He was designated for return from Reserve/Injured and cleared to practice on Oct. 5.

Around the league

Raiders WR Davante Adams apologizes for shoving credentialed person after loss, faces potential discipline

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is facing discipline from the league -- potentially even a suspension -- for pushing a credentialed worker to the ground after his team's loss to the Chiefs on Monday night, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.

NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Rampaging Bills leapfrog undefeated Eagles to reclaim No. 1 spot

Joe Burrow and the Bengals' offense seemed well set up to shred a Ravens defense that entered Sunday Night Football allowing more passing yardage than any team in football. Unfortunately for Cincinnati, past performance was not indicative of future results. Burrow struggled to attack downfield, with Tee Higgins sidelined by an ankle injury, while Ja'Marr Chase was (again) limited to modest gains in a 19-17 loss to the Ravens. By the end of last season, Chase was a YAC monster who could not be contained. Bengals coach Zac Taylor needs to pop the hood on his offense and figure out why that's no longer the case.

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni on prepping for Cowboys: Micah Parsons will be 'accounted for every single play'

"Whatever you do, again, you're trying to put your players in the best position to succeed, and while you're doing that, you're trying not to allow their best players to wreck the game," Sirianni said Monday. "So, (Parsons will) be accounted for every single play. That doesn't mean he's not going to make some plays here and there. He's a really outstanding, outstanding player. I think we all know that. The league knows that. He's proved it for the last year and a half.

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady: Grady Jarrett's wiped-off sack was like a 'long unwelcome hug'

Jarrett slung Brady to the ground on a third down in a one-score game between the Buccaneers and Falcons, a sack that would have given Atlanta the ball late with a chance to take the lead. Referee Jerome Boger defended his call after the game, saying Jarrett "unnecessarily" threw Brady to the ground.