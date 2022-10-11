Bengals Reacts Survey: Week 6

It’s safe to say the 2022 Cincinnati Bengals are not where we thought they’d be after five weeks.

After reaching the Super Bowl last season, many believed this year’s Bengals team had what it takes to make it back to the big game. And while they still clearly have a lot of potential, it’s a ways away from being realized amid the team’s 2-3 start.

In fact, the Bengals have yet to get above .500 this season and have been below it in four of five weeks. Last year, the Bengals were never below .500.

So, what say you, Bengals fans? Are you still confident in the direction of this team? Let us know in the SB Nation Reacts survey below and expand on your belief in the comments section!

