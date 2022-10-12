Bengals vs. Saints Injury Report: Jameis Winston goes limited; Tee Higgins gets DNP

The Cincinnati Bengals were back on the practice field Wednesday as they prepare to face the New Orleans Saints.

As usual, right tackle La’el Collins was held out today as the team manages his back issue.

Also sitting out today were left tackle Jonah Williams (knee) and wide receiver Tee Higgins (ankle). Williams played through a dislocated kneecap at Baltimore, while Higgins has a lingering ankle issue that led to him barely playing this past week.

For the Saints, they’ve got several key players that could be out this week due to injury, including quarterback Jameis Winston (back/ankle), cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), wide receiver Michael Thomas (foot), safety Marcus Maye (rib), and wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle).

Winston was able to go limited today, so there’s a chance he could make his return Sunday after sitting out the Saints’ last two games and not practicing for the past two weeks.

If Winston is out again, the Bengals should expect to see a blend of former franchise quarterback Andy Dalton and gadget extraordinaire Taysom Hill under center.

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and then ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Cincinnati Bengals news, views and some other fun stuff. Who Dey!