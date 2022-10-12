Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends: T.J. Houshmandzadeh joins the show!

The gang has another HUGE guest for the show this week! Former Bengals wide receiver and current FOX Sports analyst, T.J. Houshmandzadeh joins the guys for a big show!
On tap for discussion:
- Some memories from “Housh” on some of his favorite Bengals squads.
- What’s ailing the Bengals’ offense at the moment?
- What about the play-calling and other elements?
- And more!
Plus good friend of the show, Tony da Tiger stops by to give one lucky fun and charity donor a set of tickets to the upcoming game in New Orleans!
Check it out now on all of your favorite platforms!
