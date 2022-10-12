Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends: T.J. Houshmandzadeh joins the show!

Cincinnati Bengals 2021 Fan of the Year Jimmie Foster and his crew bring their star-studded show to the Cincy Jungle podcast network.

The gang has another HUGE guest for the show this week! Former Bengals wide receiver and current FOX Sports analyst, T.J. Houshmandzadeh joins the guys for a big show!

On tap for discussion:

Some memories from “Housh” on some of his favorite Bengals squads.

What’s ailing the Bengals’ offense at the moment?

What about the play-calling and other elements?

And more!

Plus good friend of the show, Tony da Tiger stops by to give one lucky fun and charity donor a set of tickets to the upcoming game in New Orleans!

Check it out now on all of your favorite platforms!