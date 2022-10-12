The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Go Marching On

The 2022 Cincinnati Bengals are coming to yet another crossroads moment. At 2-3, they’re both massively underachieving and yet, have been oh-so-close to an undefeated season.

This week, familiarity reigns supreme, with the band of former LSU Tigers going down to their old stomping grounds and Cincinnati potentially facing their former quarterback from the previous decade. It’s a game that reeks of “must-win” for both teams, if they want to start having a midseason postseason push.

We talk about it all on this week’s Orange and Black Insider.

On tap this week:

What adjustments do the Bengals need to make on offense?

How did they fare so poorly against the last-ranked pass defense of Baltimore and a unit in which they had historical days against last year?

Where is Chris Evans?

Tee Higgins’ value to the offense is becoming more and more obvious.

What are the keys to a win versus the Saints?

Could the Bengals face Andy Dalton for the third straight season? What can Cincinnati do to disallow him going 3-0 against them since leaving?

