Jonah Williams played through a dislocated kneecap vs. Ravens

For pretty much his entire pro career, Jonah Williams has been the Bengals’ best offensive lineman.

That was the case again this past Sunday, as Williams finished with the best Pro Football Focus grade of any Bengal against the Ravens.

Even more impressive was the veteran left tackle did so after briefly leaving the game with a knee injury.

As it turns out, that injury was actually a dislocated knee cap, Williams told reporters on Wednesday.

Jonah Williams says he dislocated his kneecap Sunday night and luckily it popped back in place. This week it's about working through swelling.

To give you an idea of how serious this injury can be, Jets offensive tackle Max Mitchell recently suffered a dislocated kneecap, had to be carted off the field, and is now expected to miss several weeks.

Hopefully, the injury Williams suffered is much less severe and he won’t miss much, if any time.

If Williams is sidelined this week, Hakeem Adeniji figures to get the starting nod at left tackle vs. the Saints.