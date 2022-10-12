Bengals to use indoor practice facility for first time this week

It’s bubble time.

For the first time this season, the Cincinnati Bengals will make use of their new indoor practice facility. Per FOX19’s Joe Danneman, the team will go inside their bubble this Friday.

The timing makes sense considering the Bengals will be playing in the Caesars Superdome this Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. Temperatures in Cincinnati won’t be dropping below 50 degrees on Friday, so they’re not escaping any cold. They will simply be practicing without potential wind or natural sunlight.

In year’s past, the Bengals would only practice indoors if the weather forced their hand, and they would have to borrow the University of Cincinnati’s bubble a few miles north of downtown Cincinnati. Having their own facility allows them to not only practice in safer conditions, but to simulate indoor environments like the Saints play in.

Located between the Brent Spence and Clay Wade Bailey bridges next to Paycor Stadium, The IEL Indoor Facility was fully completed recently and named after the team’s new logistics partner, Integrity Express Logistics.