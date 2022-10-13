Cincy Jungle staff picks for ‘Thursday Night Football’ and open thread

Thursday Night Football can’t get much worse than last week’s snooze fest...hopefully.

This week, the Chicago Bears will be hosting the Washington Commanders.

Despite how this may look on paper, there is always a chance that things get wacky with two bad teams.

Justin Fields is looking to get the Bears back to .500. He has had a rough go of it so far with only three passing touchdowns and four interceptions. It doesn’t help that he barely averages over 120 passing yards a game.

On the other side, Carson Wentz is coming off another disappointing game where he threw an interception on the goal line to lose the game. He has at least been productive with 10 touchdown passes, but his six interceptions always seem to have a much bigger impact.

Who do you have winning this game? This will also be tonight’s open thread!