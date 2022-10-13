Bengals News (10/13): New Orleans special place in Bengals’ hearts

Bengals Roster Moves: Kareem Signed to Practice Squad

The Bengals today signed DE Khalid Kareem to the practice squad. Kareem (6-4, 268), a third-year player who spent the first five games on the team's Reserve/Injured list, was waived on Tuesday.

Bengals Matchup Of The Game Pits Homecoming Ja'Marr Chase Vs. Starry Saints Secondary

"It's basically a crawfish bread. It's traditional in New Orleans," the man says. "It's basically an egg roll style version with crawfish in there, a little Monterey Jack cheese and a Cajun cream sauce inside an egg roll. Three per order. If you dine in you can get six per order because they're easy to share."

Bengals Notes: Eli Apple's Return to New Orleans; Jonah Williams' Toughness; Joe Burrow's LSU Memories

"I was actually at the Michigan game when he was a freshman and he caught the two touchdown passes," Apple said Wednesday of the memorable rout where Olave also blocked a punt that led to another Ohio State touchdown. "I would always watch his games after that.

LSU legacy of NFL WRs: From OBJ, Landry to Chase, Jefferson

Landry not only cashed in on the opportunity, but it could be argued he and Odell Beckham Jr. ushered in the modern era of star LSU receivers in the NFL.

Bengals' offense, Zac Taylor looking for answers after sluggish start

Through five games, a team poised to have one of the most productive offenses in the NFL was often found sputtering. After Cincinnati's 19-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football, Taylor was peppered with questions about the team's struggles and whether he had considered giving up playcalling duties.

Vonn Bell leads Bengals’ defensive pipeline of cast off Saints back to Superdome

Vonn Bell, Trey Hendrickson and Eli Apple will head back to New Orleans with various motivations to have big games on Sunday.

Former NFL Agent Puts Cincinnati Bengals' Offensive Linemen on Unfortunate List

Joe Burrow was sacked 13 times in the first two games. He's only been brought down five times in Cincinnati's past three contests. Despite the noticeable improvement, the Bengals' offseason additions made Joel Corry's list of "offseason acquisitions that haven't lived up to expectations."

Week 6 NFL game picks: Bears top Commanders on Thursday night; Chiefs edge out Bills

Logic says the Commanders have more talent with their high pressure rate and deep group of pass-catchers. But Justin Fields and the Bears’ offensive line are coming off their best game, and Washington can’t buy a turnover on defense. In a battle of two of the NFL’s worst teams, I have more faith in the Bears to not beat themselves.

Cowboys' Jason Peters ready for return to Philly: Eagles fans 'pride themselves on being nasty'

"I just know Philly fans are f---ing idiots when it comes to the camaraderie and the Cowboys, any team, really," Peters said Wednesday, via The Athletic's Jon Machota. "They know that. They pride themselves on being nasty. They're going to cuss at you. ... Philly fans are the wildest fans out there."

Commanders QB Carson Wentz will start vs. Bears despite battling biceps tendon strain

Wentz is sore and not 100 percent, sources say. It was unclear early in the week if he'd be able to go, but he looked good throwing the ball in practice -- albeit in a walkthrough setting. The plan now is to get through this game and then try to heal up with extra rest coming off the Thursday night game.

NFL Week 6 underdogs: Cowboys to deal Eagles first loss? Can Chiefs top Bills?

The Jaguars' offense hasn't been the same since the team took a 14-0 lead over the Eagles in Week 4, and Trevor Lawrence has faded after a strong start to the 2022 season. Some might even say Lawrence has regressed to his 2021 form, flinging risky passes that seem to make little sense in the moment.