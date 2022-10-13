Bengals hoping to get Tyler Boyd more involved

Tyler Boyd has been a staple of the Cincinnati Bengals offense the past four seasons, posting two 1,000-yard receiving seasons and a pair of 800-yard campaigns.

Through five games this season, the veteran hasn’t been much of a factor, and some of that isn’t his fault.

Boyd has made 15 catches on just 23 targets, going for 234 yards and two scores.

The bulk of his production came in a Week 3 win over the New York Jets, in which he caught four passes for 105 yards and a score.

Outside of that, he was targeted seven times, making four catches for 33 yards and a touchdown Week 1 in a loss to the Steelers.

Boyd received just two targets catching both for 17 yards in the Week 2 loss to the Cowboys and received five targets hauling in two passes for 47 yards, including a 43-yarder in the Week 4 win over the Dolphins.

Despite Tee Higgins re-injuring his ankle against the Ravens, Boyd was held to four targets, making three catches for 32 yards.

With Higgins missing practice Wednesday and Ja’Marr Chase the focus point of opposing defenses, the Bengals know it is time to get Boyd more involved.

“That’s something we need to do,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told Jay Morrison of The Athletic. “He’s a key part of this offense. He does everything we ask him to do. That’s in the run and pass games and asking him to make key blocks. Overall, my confidence in TB hasn’t changed. The production hasn’t been there because we haven’t given him the opportunities to have the production. Certainly, he’s got to be a big part of what we do because he’s a premier player and one of the best slots in the league.”

With Higgins already missing one practice this week, it looks like there’s a chance he won’t play vs. the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. If that’s the case, then the Bengals must find a way to get Boyd more involved if they hope to win and avoid a 2-4 start to the season.