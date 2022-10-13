Bengals vs. Saints Injury Report: Tee Higgins and Jonah Williams still sidelined

Practice No. 2 is in the books for the Cincinnati Bengals as they prepare for the New Orleans Saints.

After Tee Higgins (ankle), Jonah Williams (knee) and La’el Collins (back) sat out Wednesday, Thursday saw Higgins and Williams out again while working on the rehab field. Collins returned to practice in a limited capacity.

For the Saints, they had seven players get DNPs Wednesday and another seven go limited. Thursday was more of the same with cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), wide receiver Michael Thomas (foot), safety Marcus Maye (rib), and wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) still sidelined.

Veteran quarterback Jameis Winston was limited again, while wide receiver Chris Olave (concussion) got in a limited session after Wednesday’s DNP.

