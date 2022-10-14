Confidence in the Bengals continues to drop

The Cincinnati Bengals have taken their fans on quite the rollercoaster ride this season. They started the season with almost 100% confidence in the team.

After dropping to 0-2 that plummeted to 32%. Now — sitting at 2-3 after losing to the divisional rival Baltimore Ravens — confidence has reached almost that same low.

After having 90% confidence in them last week, Cincinnati has dropped to 35%.

It does seem a bit dramatic to drop from 90% all the way down to 35%, but when you really think it through, it makes sense. The major issue this season has been the offense failing to launch for a multitude of reasons.

First, it was the offensive line being disjointed after never playing a live snap together until Week 1. Then it was the running game being absolutely abysmal. Last week, it seemed like Joe Burrow and his receivers were just off.

Whether it was Ja’Marr Chase struggling with double teams, those two missing on back shoulder throws that are usually automatic, or Tee Higgins being out and no other receiver stepping up, the offense just has not looked right all season.

Bet on Bengals - Saints and other sporting events at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The defense, on the other hand, has been just about the only reason this team has been able to stay in games. They contained Lamar Jackson about as well as you could. Unfortunately, they couldn’t on the final drive when it mattered most.

Each loss has only been by a field goal or less, but there is only so many times you can chalk that up to unfortunate football and not the offense being able to put these games away earlier.

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cincinnati Bengals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.