Bengals News (10/14): Ja’Marr Chase’s family excited for Louisiana return

The receiver returns home to family and friends eager to see him recreate the magic he and Joe Burrow had at LSU.

Bengals Notes: Jeremy Hill Reflects And Predicts in LSU Reunion; Range of Vonn Bell; injury Update

Barging into this Tiger Tale of an LSU-Bengals-Saints reunion in New Orleans Sunday (1 p.m.-Cincinnati’s Local 12) is the man who made possible Cincinnati’s win during its last trip to Bourbon Street that was utterly necessary in a playoff run.

Multiple New Orleans Saints Stars Miss Practice Ahead of Week 6 Matchup With Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals reveal key to fixing offense: Feed Tyler Boyd

The Bengals think 83 is the solution.

Around the League

Deshaun Watson facing new lawsuit stemming from 2020 massage

In the lawsuit filed Thursday in Harris County (Texas), Deshaun Watson is accused of pressuring a woman into oral sex during a massage session in December 2020. It is the 26th known civil lawsuit filed against the suspended quarterback.

Commanders CB William Jackson III wants fresh start, could be traded out of D.C. ahead of deadline

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported cornerback William Jackson III would like a new home, and the Commanders have engaged in active trade talks centered around him with hopes of making that happen.

Sources: Commanders boss Snyder claims 'dirt' on NFL owners

Multiple NFL sources say they've been told that embattled Commanders owner Dan Snyder instructed his law firms to hire private investigators to look into owners and league execs. His attorneys deny the allegations as "categorically false."

Report -- Tom Brady could be fined for apparent Grady Jarrett kick

The NFL is looking into whether Tom Brady attempted to kick Grady Jarrett and if that warrants a fine, according to a report from AP.

Bears QB Justin Fields reaggravates shoulder injury in loss: 'I'm hurting. Hurting pretty good'

Chicago QB Justin Fields said he re-aggravated an injury to his left shoulder in the Bears' 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders.