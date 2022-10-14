Bengals vs. Saints IR: Andy Dalton to start at QB; Jonah Williams and Tee Higgins questionable

Somehow, someway, Andy Dalton will get a starting nod vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, again.

Since the Bengals parted ways with Dalton in the 2020 offseason, the Red Rifle has managed to get a little revenge against his former club twice already, and he’ll look to make it three on Sunday.

First, Dalton joined the Dallas Cowboys on a one-year deal and won at Cincinnati during the 2020 season.

Then in 2021, Dalton joined the Chicago Bears and got another win vs. the Bengals in Week 2.

Now, Dalton will look to make it three in a row vs. his former club, this time being with the New Orleans Saints.

Following Friday’s practice, Saints head coach Dennis Allen announced that Dalton would start Sunday. There was a chance Jameis Winston (back) would get the nod after returning to practice Wednesday. Winston is listed as questionable to play after logging three-straight limited practices.

As for the rest of the Saints’ injuries, they’ll be without wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle), cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) and wide receiver Michael Thomas (foot), all of whom were ruled out today.

Fellow wideout Chris Olave (concussion) is questionable to play after logging a full practice today.

Safety Marcus Maye (rib) is also questionable after three-straight limited sessions this week.

For the Bengals, Friday brought some measure of good news, as wide receiver Tee Higgins (ankle) and left tackle Jonah Williams (knee) returned to practice and are officially questionable to play Sunday.

Head coach Zac Taylor indicated that Williams is looking good to go, while Higgins is a true game-time decision.

#Bengals WR Tee Higgins is day-to-day, he was limited today. Seems like it could going to be a game-time decision. Zac Taylor does feel good about left tackle Jonah Williams being able to play though. — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) October 14, 2022

Tight end Hayden Hurst is also questionable with his groin injury, but this has been something the team has been working through since Week 2. Unless something changes, look for Hurst to start Sunday.

