Bengals vs. Saints: How to watch Week 6 matchup

The Cincinnati Bengals’ connections to New Orleans and the Saints is almost endless.

Whether it is the big-name LSU players like quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase or just straight up being from the Saints like safety Vonn Bell and Trey Hendrickson, it will be quite the homecoming for these Bengals.

They will get quite the welcome as quarterback Andy Dalton will be starting since Jameis Winston won’t be able to go. Dalton spent his first nine seasons in Cincinnati and sits at or near the top of many franchise records. What is kind of funny is the Bengals have not gone a season without playing Dalton since releasing him in favor of Burrow.

Each time, Dalton has walked away with a win. Last year with the Chicago Bears, he left the game with an injury, but his team went on to win.

Cincinnati desperately needs to snap that streak while sitting at 2-3 after a loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Maybe a trip back to the Super Dome — the site where Burrow won his National Championship with LSU — is just what the doctor called for to wake this offense up.

Date/Time: Oct. 16th, 2022 at 1:00 pm ET

Location: Caesars Superdome New Orleans, LA

Series Leader: The series is tied at 7-7

Streak: The Saints have won two of the last three meetings

Coaches vs. Opponent: Zac Taylor: (0-0). Dennis Allen (0-1)

TV Channel: The game will air on CBS-TV. In the Bengals’ home region, it will be carried by WKRC-TV (Ch. 12) in Cincinnati, WHIO-TV (Ch. 7) in Dayton and on WKYT-TV (Ch. 27) in Lexington

Broadcasters: Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst) and AJ Ross (sideline reporter).

Online Stream: Use a free trial of fuboTV to watch the game

Radio Broadcast: The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7).

Broadcasters: Dan Hoard (play-by-play) and Dave Lapham (analyst).

SB Nation Saints site: Canal Street Chronicles

Rosters: CIN | NO

Stats to Know: CIN | NO

Weather: Dome [NFL weather]

Odds: The Bengals are 3-point favorites via DraftKings Sportsbook.