Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase discuss their return to New Orleans

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase will return to a state where they are considered hero’s Sunday when the team travels to New Orleans to take on the Saints.

The return to Louisiana for the former LSU stars will mark the duo’s first game in the Super Dome since the 2020 National Championship game when their Tigers took down Clemson to become undefeated national champions.

Just 81 miles away, the two played their college football for the Tigers in Baton Rouge and started on what might’ve been the team in college football history.

“It’s a place that a lot of good memories were made,” Burrow told ESPN Wednesday.

“That s--- was crazy, I ain’t gonna lie,” Chase added. “That was probably one of the best wins that I’ve actually enjoyed. That was a great win to enjoy after the season. Seeing all of the celebs in there, that was cool seeing those guys that were going to be in the league with me the very next year.”

Burrow threw for 463 yards and five touchdowns in that national championship game at the Superdome, with Chase accounting for 221 of those yards and two of the touchdown grabs.

With the 5th pick, the #Bengals are reuniting Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Burrow, who had a million touchdowns at #LSU together. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/6TVQhn2Uxl — Roto Street Journal (@RotoStJournal) April 30, 2021

It was both player’s final game in a Tigers uniform as Burrow became the first pick of the 2020 NFL Draft while Chase sat out the COVID-shortened college football season and became the fifth overall pick of the Bengals in the 2021 Draft to reunite with his college quarterback.

While the return brings back fond memories for the duo, both know this trip is more important for the Bengals than anything else.

After winning the AFC last season, the Bengals got off to an 0-2 start and, after a two-game winning streak, took a step back last weekend with a Sunday Night loss to the Baltimore Ravens, moving them to 2-3 on the season.

Thus, a loss would put the Bengals at 2-4, which is a dangerous place to be in a loaded AFC.

This is one where Burrow and Chase really need to step up for this struggling offense.