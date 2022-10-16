Cincy Jungle staff picks Week 6 and Bengals - Saints pregame thread

Week 6 has the matchup that most of the NFL world has been waiting for since the playoffs. However, there are still plenty of other tough games to pick.

The Kansas City Chiefs will be hosting the Buffalo Bills. This game famously ended without Josh Allen getting an opportunity to respond in overtime after both teams scored countless times in the final minutes. This is a matchup of two of the top AFC teams and two of the best quarterbacks in the entire NFL. It seems like just another chapter in what will be a long rivalry.

Another huge game is the Philadelphia Eagles going into Dallas to take on the Cowboys. Cooper Rush has remained undefeated as a starter. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles have also just remained undefeated this year. This game could easily be one that we look back on at the end of the season.

The New York Giants are also at 4-1 so this division is as tight as tight can get. This could be the difference in a home playoff game or a Wild Card spot.

Who do you have winning this week? This will also serve as the pregame thread for Cincinnati Bengals vs. New Orleans Saints, so come join the fun!