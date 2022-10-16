Bengals vs. Saints inactives: Tee Higgins in, Chris Olave out

The Cincinnati Bengals and New Orleans Saints have announced their Week 6 inactives.

For Cincinnati, the following players are out this week.

RB Trayveon Williams

OT D’Ante Smith

OG Jackson Carman

CB Cam Taylor-Britt

Much like last week, the Bengals had three players questionable on the injury report, and all three are playing. Jonah Williams will start with a brace protecting his right knee, and Hayden Hurst and Tee Higgins will battle through a groin and ankle injury, respectively. Jay Tufele will make his debut as the team’s fourth defensive tackle.

For the Saints, the following players will not play today.

WR Chris Olave

WR Jarvis Landry

WR Michael Thomas

CB Marshon Lattimore

DE Payton Turner

G Calvin Throckmorton

TE Nick Vannett

New Orleans had several big names listed on their injury report. Landry, Thomas, and Lattimore were all declared out on Friday, but players such as rookie wide receiver Chris Olave (concussion) and safety Marcus Maye (ribs) were questionable. Olave will not suit up, but Maye will play for the first time since Week 2.