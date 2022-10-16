 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter reactions from Bengals’ huge win over the New Orleans Saints

Had to win it, and the Bengals got it.

Cincinnati Bengals v New Orleans Saints Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals and New Orleans Saints showed up to this Week 6 battle both with a 2-3 record. One team was going to leave .500, and with Joe Burrow sporting a Ja’Marr Chase LSU jersey prior to the game, you’d think Cincinnati would come out on top.

Taking a 20-14 deficit into the half, things were not looking up as the Bengals had several key plays go against them and were losing the turnover battle. Things turned around in the second half though.

The Bengals used a 60-yard Ja’Marr Chase touchdown (his second of the half), which you’ll see later, to seal the deal. That said, let’s dive into a tweet storm that highlights just how this game went.

This is early in the first with the Bengals' early struggles against haunting them.

That led to a Tre’Quan Smith touchdown, the first by either team. The Bengals took a lengthy drive and capped it off with a Burrow-to-Mixon touchdown to tie the game up. Hayden Hurst played a large role in the quarter.

The first quarter ended 7-7.

New Orleans got the ball and scored within 2 minutes of the second quarter commencing. It wasn’t a good start for Eli Apple.

Joe Burrow became the Queen City’s savior with this 19-yard touchdown run.

The Bengals went into the half down 20-14, the second-highest scoring first half of the 1 p.m. ET slate.

The third quarter was quiet with the Bengals not holding much possession and allowing a field goal. This Burrow-to-Chase connection make it 23-21 New Orleans entering the final period.

The Bengals defense stood strong, allowing a field goal which pushed the score to 26-21. Possession was huge for New Orleans on Sunday.

The Bengals got the ball with 2:16 left in the game after a horrible punt by the Saints, giving Cincinnati the ball at their own 40. The Bengals took the ball and used practically no time as on the first play Burrow hit Chase with a 60-yard touchdown.

Here are some final recap tweets from the Bengals’ 30-26 victory.

