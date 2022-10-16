Twitter reactions from Bengals’ huge win over the New Orleans Saints

The Cincinnati Bengals and New Orleans Saints showed up to this Week 6 battle both with a 2-3 record. One team was going to leave .500, and with Joe Burrow sporting a Ja’Marr Chase LSU jersey prior to the game, you’d think Cincinnati would come out on top.

Taking a 20-14 deficit into the half, things were not looking up as the Bengals had several key plays go against them and were losing the turnover battle. Things turned around in the second half though.

The Bengals used a 60-yard Ja’Marr Chase touchdown (his second of the half), which you’ll see later, to seal the deal. That said, let’s dive into a tweet storm that highlights just how this game went.

if Tee Higgins plays this week you have two options



•start him and eat another goose egg in your lineup

•bench him and watch the greatest WR performance of all-time



good luck — Kev Mahserejian (@RotoSurgeon) October 14, 2022

After watching warm ups, it’s sure looks like Tee Higgins is going to try and play today. He did have moments where he cringed and looked a bit uncomfortable but for the most part looked like his explosive self. Official word coming soon when inactives are announced #Bengals pic.twitter.com/JkL3UoJvss — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) October 16, 2022

This is early in the first with the Bengals' early struggles against haunting them.

Trent Taylor fumbles the punt. Saints recover.

This is how you lose. — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) October 16, 2022

Things that go wrong that aren’t Taylor’s Fault today: Sponsored by the Fire Zac Crowd:



Trent Taylor Fumble — Santori Miles (@Cincy_Suave) October 16, 2022

That led to a Tre’Quan Smith touchdown, the first by either team. The Bengals took a lengthy drive and capped it off with a Burrow-to-Mixon touchdown to tie the game up. Hayden Hurst played a large role in the quarter.

Hayden hurst has arguably been the best offensive player this year — MARS! ☄️ (@marsainthere) October 16, 2022

Hayden hurst has so much passion — tee higgins burner (@TeeHiggins85) October 16, 2022

The first quarter ended 7-7.

New Orleans got the ball and scored within 2 minutes of the second quarter commencing. It wasn’t a good start for Eli Apple.

Germaine Pratt and Eli Apple are responsible for that TD. Way overplayed it. Just horrible defense. — Andrew Russell (@Andrew_Russell7) October 16, 2022

Eli Apple getting blocked to oblivion by Callaway on that TD is perfection — Daniel Phillips (@DanielKATC) October 16, 2022

Joe Burrow became the Queen City’s savior with this 19-yard touchdown run.

19-yard rushing touchdown for JOE. BURROW. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 16, 2022

Something about Joe Burrow in Louisiana



: #CINvsNO on CBS

: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/LIF7AUwqzz pic.twitter.com/x6rl973Itl — NFL (@NFL) October 16, 2022

The Bengals went into the half down 20-14, the second-highest scoring first half of the 1 p.m. ET slate.

The third quarter was quiet with the Bengals not holding much possession and allowing a field goal. This Burrow-to-Chase connection make it 23-21 New Orleans entering the final period.

Joe Burrow to Chase for the score.pic.twitter.com/3M35daLD4J — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 16, 2022

The Bengals defense stood strong, allowing a field goal which pushed the score to 26-21. Possession was huge for New Orleans on Sunday.

The Bengals got the ball with 2:16 left in the game after a horrible punt by the Saints, giving Cincinnati the ball at their own 40. The Bengals took the ball and used practically no time as on the first play Burrow hit Chase with a 60-yard touchdown.

Ja'Marr Chase came home and wrecked the #Saints D with two second half touchdown catches! #WhoDat #NFL #CINvsNO — Keyon Jeff (@kkjeff) October 16, 2022

I would lay down my life for Ja’Marr Chase. https://t.co/XBwZWhdECM — Sarah Elizabeth (she/her/elle) (@KyHossKitty) October 16, 2022

Here are some final recap tweets from the Bengals’ 30-26 victory.

If Andy Dalton has somehow figured out how to perform with less than 2:00 in the game I’m gonna have to think he just personally hated winning for the Bengals ‍♀️ — Becca (@rebkober16) October 16, 2022

Bengals realizing that giving the ball to Chase leads to points pic.twitter.com/SqwcrNevag — Karan (@Karan8263) October 16, 2022

Bengals haven’t allowed a 2nd Half TD this season . — Ben Mikell (@BenMikell_FW) October 16, 2022

Joe is amazing.



Ja’Marr is amazing.



Put ‘em together and it’s just not fair.



Best combo since chocolate and peanut butter combined to form the Reese’s Cup. pic.twitter.com/OnOSrIzfmf — Cody Worsham (@CodyWorsham) October 16, 2022

