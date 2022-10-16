There is ‘real concern’ with Logan Wilson shoulder injury, per report

The Bengals struggled against the run in their matchup vs. the Saints with DJ Reader still out, and it may get worse before it gets better.

One of the Bengals’ best defenders and the middle of the field leader in Logan Wilson made a key second-half tackle against Alvin Kamara, and after the play, was clutching at his arm and examined by trainers before walking off the field under his own power.

Wilson was then checked out by the medical team once off the field and was eventually ruled out for the remainder of the game by the Bengals with what they called a right shoulder injury.

As Cincinnati Enquirer reporter Kelsey Conway notes, the injury was to Wilson’s surgically-repaired shoulder, and there’s real concern as to how serious it is.

The concern for the #Bengals about Logan Wilson is real.



Wilson suffered a right shoulder injury & couldn't finish the game. This is a big deal b/c it was the shoulder that he had surgery on this offseason.



If the Bengals lose him for any extended period of time, yikes. — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) October 16, 2022

Through the first five games, Wilson has been the Bengals’ leading tackler and one of their best defenders overall. With Reader still set to miss more games, the Bengals will have to figure out their run defense, as they can’t let teams continue to run all over them like today. The Saints finished with 228 rushing yards, and every player who ran the ball averaged at least 5.1 yards per carry.

If he does miss time, the Bengals will be relying on the linebackers taken after Wilson in the same draft to step up and take more snaps in Akeem Davis-Gaither and Markus Bailey, while there could also be a free agent signed in the coming days.