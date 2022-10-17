Cincy Jungle staff picks for ‘Monday Night Football’ and open thread

The Los Angeles Chargers are going to be taking on the Denver Broncos for Monday Night Football. This probably looked like a can’t-miss game before the season, but these teams haven’t held up that end of the bargain.

There isn’t a more disappointing team than the Broncos this season. After trading for quarterback Russell Wilson they were deemed serious contenders. However, what we have seen is an offense that can barely function against anyone.

The Chargers haven’t been much better. They made huge additions to their defense, but it hasn’t been as great as advertised. Some of their issues could also be linked to Justin Herbert playing through an injury. Their most shocking loss came at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars, but they managed to squeak out a win last week against the Cleveland Browns after they created a turnover in the end zone to seal the game.

Which of these teams can get back on pace with the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West? Come join the discussion in tonight’s open thread!