Bengals News (10/17): Leave the ‘Griddy’ to the professionals

"I think we know who we are now," said Burrow, his smile replacing the cigar after Sunday's come-from-behind Cajun magic over the Saints in the Caesars Superdome evened the Bengals at 3-3 in first place with the Ravens in the AFC North.

(on how quickly he knew that he would throw the last touchdown to Chase) "When I saw the look, I knew that I was going there. They (the Saints) are a good defense, a really good defense. They made it tough on us all day. We get a play down the stretch to get the win."

(On Ja'Marr Chase's game): "I know it's special for (Ja'Marr Chase). I don't put a lot into that as the game is unfolding. He steps up in any environment. Now that the game is over, you do get a chance to appreciate him coming home, (Joe) Burrow coming back home, LC (La'el Collins), a lot of guys that played here for the Saints and have a lot of great memories and had a lot of great memories and times here. It's special. Now that the game is over, you can go and reflect back on that and appreciate that for those guys."

But that's OK. Burrow and Chase gave us another memory to frame when they connected on the Bengals' longest play of the season with 1:57 left and the Bengals trailing, 26-24. Chase took Burrow's 10-yard back shoulder throw on the left sideline, made cornerback Bradley Roby miss and then outran the Honey Badger himself Tyrann Mathieu for a 60-yard touchdown to prove that lightning can strike the same place twice in the Bengals' logic defying 30-26 victory.

It was a good way to describe his performance. Burrow completed 28-of-37 passes for 300 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 25 yards and another score.

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson suffered an injury late in his team’s win over the New Orleans Saints and it has cast immediate doubt about his status for the coming weeks.

What a hilarious way to cap off Cincinnati's win, than for Chase to poke a little fun at Gesicki's version of the "Griddy" dance. Check out Chase's comment and the video below.

2022 NFL season, Week 6: What We Learned from Sunday's games

The LSU boys love Louisiana. Joe Burrow arrived to Sunday's game wearing teammate Ja'Marr Chase's LSU jersey from their national title game win at Caesars Superdome in 2020. Then, the two put together a vintage performance fitting for all jungle cats -- LSU Tigers and Cincinnati Bengals -- connecting seven times for 132 yards and two touchdowns. Their last was the most significant, with Burrow starting a pivotal possession by finding Chase on a short pass to the left. The star receiver did the rest of the work, covering 60 yards and trotting into the end zone for a triumphant score to take a late lead. Burrow finished with a 28-of-37 line for 300 yards and three scores, capping a comeback with the Chase score. Thanks to Burrow's ability to convert late Sunday, it lifted the Bengals to a win and a return to .500.

Brian Daboll's upstart Giants arguably biggest surprise of 2022 NFL season

Not always, of course, or at least not always like they have come for the Giants, all of a sudden and almost inexplicably. The Giants are 5-1 after another stunning comeback victory, this time 24-20 over the Baltimore Ravens, and there is joy all around, among the tailgaters who were lined up at 7 a.m., in a roaring stadium on a fall afternoon, in rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux's tears as he left the field, his strip-sack of Lamar Jackson bookending Love's interception that tipped the game to the Giants late in the fourth quarter.

Texans part ways with executive VP of football operations Jack Easterby

Easterby joined the Texans in 2019 after spending time with the New England Patriots in various roles, including chaplain and character coach. In the move to Houston, Easterby expanded his reach into other areas of the football operation. His approach rubbed many the wrong way and was the subject of a Sports Illustrated in-depth report in Dec. 2020.

Sauce Gardner's cheesehead knocked off by Allen Lazard after Jets' upset win over Packers

"Sauce, that's a cool name. It's just a little competitive spirit," Lazard said of why he knocked it off. "Nothing too harmful in that aspect or anything. I'm sure he probably would've done the same thing if I was wearing a Jets hat or helmet walking off their field, so that's just the competitiveness in me. No disrespect to him."

Todd Bowles after loss to Steelers: Bucs living off recent Super Bowl 'are living in a fantasy land'

"We didn't take them lightly, No. 1. No. 2, I think guys that are living off the Super Bowl are living in a fantasy land," Bowles said, via ESPN. "You've gotta get your hands dirty and go to work like everybody else. We've been working hard and we've gotta work harder. Nobody's gonna give us anything. Nobody's gonna feel sorry. We've gotta go back as coaches, as players -- the time for talking is over. You either gotta put up or shut up."