Opening odds for Bengals vs. Falcons

The Cincinnati Bengals crawled back up to .500 again with a very close game against the New Orleans Saints. It seems public opinion of the Bengals has fallen quite a bit since the beginning of the season.

However, the oddsmakers seem to like their odds this week hosting the Atlanta Falcons.

Cincinnati is opening as 6-point favorites at home, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. That is obviously a significant amount even for a home team. The over/under is also set at 47.5, so they see at least some relative fireworks this Sunday.

The positives from Sunday was that it seemed like Joe Burrow and the offense got back on track. The offensive line held up against a good pass rushing team, and Ja’Marr Chase did Ja’Marr Chase things to help win the game.

The Falcons are no slouches, though. They haven’t lost a game by more than six points this season. They are a very competitive that seems to have some issues closing out games. It doesn’t help that the Bengals seem like they could be without D.J. Reader and linebacker Logan Wilson. Arguably two of the most important pieces on the defense.

It will be a great game Sunday, and we will see how the Falcons do in the weather outside of their dome.