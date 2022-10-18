Zac Taylor gives brief injury updates

The Cincinnati Bengals suffered their fair share of injuries during Sunday’s crucial 30-26 win over the Saints in New Orleans.

Linebacker Logan Wilson and defensive lineman Jeff Gunter suffered injuries, with Gunter being carted off during pregame warmups.

Head coach Zac Taylor said Monday he is hopeful that Wilson will be week-to-week, the same hope for Gunter after his knee dislocation.

As for Tee Higgins and Jonah Williams, both players appear to be just fine. Taylor said the two did not come away from Sunday’s game worse off than they were ahead of game time.

Both players were questionable heading into the game. Higgins had an ankle injury, and Williams was dealing with a knee injury.

Neither player practiced on Wednesday or Thursday but were limited participants in Friday’s practice.

The Bengals will hope to enter Sunday’s matchup with the 3-3 Atlanta Falcons as healthy as possible as it looks to get over the .500 mark for the first time this season.