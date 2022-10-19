Bengals Reacts Survey: Week 7

The Cincinnati Bengals are back on the winning track thanks to their 30-26 comeback win over the New Orleans Saints.

In a game the Bengals trailed almost the entire way, Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase hooked up for the game-winning score with two minutes left, shades of their 2020 College Football Playoff Championship performance when LSU took down Clemson to win it all.

Now, the Bengals are in great position to build a winning streak, as their next three games are vs. Atlanta, at Cleveland, and vs. Carolina.

So, how confident are you feeling about the direction of this team? Sound off in the SB Nation Reacts Survey, then expand on your beliefs in the comments section!

