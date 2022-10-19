Bengals weekly awards in 30-26 win over Saints

It’s time to hand out awards from the Cincinnati Bengals’ 30-26 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Most Valuable Player

Joe Burrow:

This was the best game by Burrow since late last season. While it didn’t feature a ton of deep passing, Burrow mixed it up to keep the Saints’ defense guessing.

Burrow’s FedEx Air Player of the Week nomination came on the heels of a 300-yard, four-touchdown (three passing, one rushing) performance. His final touchdown came in comeback fashion with just over two minutes to play.

Ja’Marr Chase:

Chase didn’t scream by defensive backs for the big bombs on Sunday, but did a lot of tough, yards-after-the-catch work. He finished with seven catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns. His 60-yarder at the end of the contest was the deal-clincher.

Evan McPherson:

Because the Bengals were far more efficient in the red zone and goal line-type of scenarios than in recent games, McPherson was only asked to kick one field goal in this one. Still, it was a biggie from 52 yards, as he also hit all three extra point attempts he had.

B.J. Hill:

The veteran defensive lineman continued to bear extra weight with D.J. Reader still out of the lineup. In a tough day for the defense, Hill had six tackles, a half-sack and one pass defended.

Trey Hendrickson:

His facepalm-inducing roughing-the-passer penalty on a 3rd-and-25 notwithstanding, Hendrickson had a solid game. He had three total tackles, with one for loss and a pass defended, which was pivotal in getting the Bengals the football back to set up the Chase game-winner.

Poll Who gets your vote for the Bengals’ Week 6 MVP? QB Joe Burrow

WR Ja’Marr Chase

K Evan McPherson

DT B.J. Hill

DE Trey Hendrickson

Other vote view results 60% QB Joe Burrow (139 votes)

32% WR Ja’Marr Chase (74 votes)

0% K Evan McPherson (1 vote)

3% DT B.J. Hill (9 votes)

1% DE Trey Hendrickson (3 votes)

0% Other (2 votes) 228 votes total Vote Now

Unsung Hero of the Week

Joe Mixon:

Mixon had limited touches on Sunday, notching just eight carries and four catches on the day. However, half of those total touches netted either a first down or a touchdown, and Mixon had 5.6 yards per carry versus New Orleans.

Tyler Boyd:

Chase had the big homecoming and Tee Higgins made some nice plays, but Boyd continues to be old reliable to get the offense in a rhythm. He finished with six catches for 66 yards, including a nice 21-yarder.

Jonah Williams:

The Bengals’ left tackle was credited with one of their three sacks allowed, but call this the “warrior award”. Williams sprained a knee ligament while also dislocating the knee cap last Sunday night against the Ravens and came in to help anchor the best offensive output by the Bengals all season.

Jay Tufele:

Part of the criteria for this award is in a player stepping in for others when injury strikes. Tufele came in when Josh Tupou went down and made plays. He had six total tackles and one for loss.

Germaine Pratt:

Again, not a banner day for the defense, but Pratt led the team with 14 total tackles. That’s twice as many as the second-leading tackler on the day for the Bengals.

Sam Hubbard:

“Mr. Effort” just keeps showing why he’s a team leader. Hubbard finished with seven tackles, a half-sack and another pass defended.

Poll Who gets your vote for the Bengals’ Week 6 Unsung Hero of the Week? RB Joe Mixon

WR Tyler Boyd

LT Jonah Williams

DT Jay Tufele

LB Germaine Pratt

DE Sam Hubbard

Other vote view results 7% RB Joe Mixon (15 votes)

30% WR Tyler Boyd (61 votes)

21% LT Jonah Williams (43 votes)

11% DT Jay Tufele (23 votes)

6% LB Germaine Pratt (13 votes)

20% DE Sam Hubbard (41 votes)

0% Other (1 vote) 197 votes total Vote Now

Play of the Game

Joe Mixon first quarter touchdown reception:

Cincinnati was behind the eight-ball, down 7-0 after the Trent Taylor fumble. Cincinnati tried to get into the end zone in a couple of different ways, but ultimately, it was Mixon getting open on 3rd-and-goal who scooted into the end zone for the tying score early in the game.

TOUCHDOWN BENGALS‼



Joe Burrow dimes it to Joe Mixon to tie it up with the Saints pic.twitter.com/GlXzyD1QYc — Bengals Nation (@BengalsNationCP) October 16, 2022

Joe Burrow 19-yard touchdown run:

Cincinnati needed a spark on offense, down 17-7. Once again, they faced a critical third down in the red zone and needed a touchdown instead of a field goal.

Burrow called his own number after the Saints’ defense drifted right, leaving a massive gap on the right. He scampered into the end zone to cut New Orleans’ lead to just three points.

Joe Burrow makes magic happen in NOLA... again



The Bengals pull within three points of the Saints after a crazy 3rd down run!



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/Cxc7QwU7VH — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 16, 2022

Ja’Marr Chase 15-yard touchdown reception:

The first of Chase’s comeback was another big touchdown in the Bengals’ claw-back into this game. Chase cut inside and made the play on tight coverage to bring the Bengals within two points late in the contest.

ITS LIKE THEIR BACK AT LSU!



Joe Burrow finds Ja’Marr Chase for a 15 yard TD!#Saints 23 | 21 #RuleTheJungle



Chase ATTD (+100) ✅ https://t.co/oHr5VqzTfy#NFL

pic.twitter.com/qvCd80CLKj — Coolbet Canada (@CoolbetCanada) October 16, 2022

Evan McPherson 52-yard field goal:

After sacks stalled out a fourth quarter drive, Cincinnati called on their star second-year kicker for a big attempt. Once again, “Money Mac” came up huge, nailing a fourth quarter 52-yarder to cut the Saints’ lead to two points once again.

Money Mac appreciation tweet (from 52) pic.twitter.com/jaFT5FkgQC — Orange&Black Insider (@BengalsOBI) October 19, 2022

Ja’Marr Chase 60-yard touchdown catch:

Not many NFL wide receivers can turn a sideline 10-yard route into a 60-yard touchdown reception. But, not many receivers have the skills of “Uno.”

Chase grabbed a Burrow pass with a little over two minutes remaining, broke a tackle and outran Tyrann Mathieu down the sideline for the game-winning score.

It's easy to forget if you've watched the Bengals' "offense" this season, but yes, Ja'Marr Chase is still ridiculous. There were some schematic improvements against the Saints. pic.twitter.com/8YebDazp8u — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) October 17, 2022