Bengals News (10/19): Joe Burrow adapted Sunday

Bengals Roster Moves: Bachie to Return to Practice

Bachie was placed on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list on Aug. 30 with a knee injury. He remains on RPUP, but he may now practice without counting against the 53-player roster limit for a period of up to 21 days. The team may choose to activate Bachie to the roster at any time during the 21-day period.

Taylor-Made Takes: In Praise Of Joe Burrow In Win Over Saints

It certainly didn't hurt. I think our guys always believed we were capable of coming from behind two scores and winning the game. I don't think we did for that reason, but sometimes you need to go on the road and win some of these emotional, tough, always behind type of games just to give yourself a little kick in the butt and get some momentum going for this next one.

Bengals Notes: Trey Hendrickson, B.J. Hill, D-Line Depth; Rising In NFL Stats

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor planned on having seven game captains Sunday in New Orleans to represent the team at the coin toss. Three LSU alums La'el Collins, Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase; former Saints Eli Apple, Vonn Bell and Trey Hendrickson; and New Orleans native Stanley Morgan, Jr.

Ja'Marr Chase, other Bengals stars celebrate win at local restaurant

Wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins and running back Joe Mixon visited the new Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse location near Fountain Square following the win on Sunday, according to a tweet from Ruby.

Bengals defense accomplishes rare feat despite struggles

That’s no better example of this than the fact Cincinnati’s defense is the only unit this year yet to allow a touchdown in the second half of a game. And according to ESPN’s Ben Baby, the streak through six games is the first of any since 2018.

Joe Bachie will return to practice with Bengals

The team announced that linebacker Joe Bachie has been cleared to rejoin the team. He is on the physically unable to perform list, so he’ll have a three-week window to practice before the team has to activate him or he will be shut him down for the rest of the year.

Bengals provide injury updates on Logan Wilson, Jeff Gunter, Higgins

On linebacker Logan Wilson, Taylor told reporters he hopes it’s merely a week-to-week injury, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer’s Kelsey Conway. That would be a huge win for all considering Wilson couldn’t finish the game and had offseason shoulder surgery.

