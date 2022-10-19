Logan Wilson shoulder injury update

UPDATE: Head coach Zac Taylor says Wilson is day-to-day and wouldn’t rule him out for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. Taylor’s comments are certainly more optimistic compared to Wednesday’s morning report of Wilson missing a few weeks.

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson did indeed re-injure his surgically repaired shoulder on Sunday, but the news isn’t as dire for the third-year player.

According to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Wilson’s injury will not take him out for the season, but he will miss a few weeks. Fowler mentions a 2-5 week timetable for his return.

#Bengals LB Logan Wilson re-injured shoulder injury from 2021, which required surgery, but newest injury is not as severe, and Cincy is optimistic about his eventual return, per source. Around 2-5 weeks considered a fair window of return. Zac Taylor calling injury week-to-week — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 19, 2022

Wilson played 60 snaps against the New Orleans Saints before going down in the fourth quarter and not returning.

Now in his third season in Cincinnati, Wilson has been one of the Bengals’ best defensive players. He’s recorded 17 defensive stops, six pressures, and an interception in six games this year as the team’s MIKE linebacker. Replacing him on the field will either be Akeem Davis-Gaither, or a combined effort between Davis-Gaither, Markus Bailey, and potentially Joe Bachie. The latter was cleared to practice on Wednesday.

Cincinnati has three games remaining before their Week 10 bye, which seems like the ideal point for Wilson to return.