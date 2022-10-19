Joe Burrow wins FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week award

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow has been named the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week, the league announced Wednesday. Burrow edged out Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and Matt Ryan of the Indianapolis Colts for the Week 6 honor.

In last Sunday’s 30-26 win over the New Orleans Saints, Burrow completed 28/37 attempts (75.7%) for 300 yards, three touchdowns, a season-high 126.0 passer rating, and a season-high 78.5 QBR.

For the season, Burrow has completed 152/228 passes (66.7%) for 1,616 yards and 12 touchdowns vs. five interceptions. He’s also run for 110 yards and two scores on 27 carries.

