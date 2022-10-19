 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Joe Burrow wins FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week award

Burreaux could not be stopped in the Bayou.

By Jason Marcum
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Cincinnati Bengals v New Orleans Saints Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow has been named the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week, the league announced Wednesday. Burrow edged out Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and Matt Ryan of the Indianapolis Colts for the Week 6 honor.

In last Sunday’s 30-26 win over the New Orleans Saints, Burrow completed 28/37 attempts (75.7%) for 300 yards, three touchdowns, a season-high 126.0 passer rating, and a season-high 78.5 QBR.

For the season, Burrow has completed 152/228 passes (66.7%) for 1,616 yards and 12 touchdowns vs. five interceptions. He’s also run for 110 yards and two scores on 27 carries.

Cincy Jungle has the best Cincinnati Bengals links, news and analysis, and some other fun stuff. Find us on Twitter at @CincyJungle and on Facebook at Facebook.com/CincyJungle. Check out our podcasts here on CJ, Spotify, iHeart Radio, our YouTube channel, and as always, on iTunes!

In This Stream

Bengals vs. Saints: Everything to know for Week 6 in New Orleans

View all 37 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...