Bengals vs. Falcons injury report: Ja’Marr Chase limited with hip injury

At least a few players for the Cincinnati Bengals will miss Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Four players did not practice on Wednesday, including two who are all but confirmed to be out. Josh Tupou (calf) and Jeff Gunter (knee) were no-gos as they’re currently week-to-week with their respective injuries.

La’el Collins (rest) had his standard day off, and Logan Wilson (shoulder) did not practice but was working on the rehab field. Wilson was reportedly set to miss “2-5 weeks” with his surgically-repaired shoulder re-injured, but head coach Zac Taylor wouldn’t rule out the third-year linebacker from playing this week. Wilson is considered day-to-day and may end up practicing at some point this week.

Four additional players practiced, but were limited. Hayden Hurst (groin), and Tee Higgins are still working through their respective injuries, and Markus Bailey is listed with a shoulder injury.

Ja’Marr Chase (hip) is the biggest surprise here. There was no mentioning of Chase being injured last week against the New Orleans Saints, so this appears to be something new to monitor. Being limited on Wednesday with a new injury usually means it occurred during practice. Did Chase have to sit out for the remainder of the day, or was this scheduled and already known? Tomorrow’s injury report will tell us more.

As for the Falcons, defensive back Dee Alford (hamstring) and wide receiver Jared Bernhardt (groin) did not practice. Linebacker Mykal Walker (groin), cornerback A.J. Terrell (thigh), linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji (shoulder), and defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham (knee) were limited. Walker and Terrell are the only two starters listed.

Bengals vs. Falcons Injury Report