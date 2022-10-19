The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Evolution

Cincinnati needed a win in a desperate way and achieved a thrilling one in The Big Easy. The offense got back on track with Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase shining in their old stomping grounds.

On this week’s Orange and Black Insider, we break down the Saints win with their offensive adaptation and provide a “Stat of the Week”. We also compare Cincinnati to the glut of other 3-3 teams out there in the league.

We wrap with some insight on the Falcons game and have some giveaways lined up for our listeners in Bengals trivia!

All live at 8:30 p.m. ET tonight!