Cincy Jungle Sunday staff picks and open thread

Cincinnati Bengals fans get that rare feeling of getting to watch Sunday’s games without having to stress. They already knocked off the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football, so we don’t get to watch them again until Sunday’s night game in Week 5. There is still plenty of great games on the docket for our staff to pick though.

There are two notable games in the 1 o’clock spot. The most notable for AFC North fans is the Baltimore Ravens hosting the Buffalo Bills. Quarterback Lamar Jackson seems to be back to playing at his former MVP level, and even though Josh Allen was made to look human last week, he is also one of the must-watch quarterbacks in the NFL. Both teams also boast fairly good defenses as well, so it will be interesting to see how these two top AFC teams finish.

The other really interesting game is the Jacksonville Jaguars heading to Philadelphia to take on the last undefeated team, the Eagles. Both of these teams have been surprising in their own right. Jalen Hurts looks to be a legitimate MVP candidate after the team traded for A.J. Brown this offseason to improve the passing game, and Trevor Lawrence helped shock the NFL world when they dismantled the Los Angeles Chargers last week. This would be more of a statement win for the Jaguars, but the Eagles continuing their undefeated streak would be massive for their momentum. DraftKings Sportsbook has all of the odds for this week’s games.

Who are you taking on Sunday? This will also be today’s open thread, so come join the fun!