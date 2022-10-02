DJ Reader claps at Tyreek Hill after Bengals beat Dolphins on Thursday Night Football

Tyreek Hill made it clear that he owed Eli Apple, and while he had 10 receptions for well over 100 yards in the Dolphins' Thursday Night Football loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, he didn’t get in the end zone nor did his team come out on top.

While his efforts mattered some, in the end, it was Apple and the Bengals who had the last laugh and have moved to 2-2 on the season.

Following the game, DJ Reader was one of the players that got involved with chirping back at the star receiver.

@EliApple so did he give what he owed you? Looked good from my seat. — Dj Reader (@Djread98) September 30, 2022

He ain’t get in that box. No good — Dj Reader (@Djread98) September 30, 2022

Reader has been one of the NFL’s best defenders through the first three weeks of the season but missed the team’s Week 4 game and also will miss the next several. It was Apple who Hill wanted to abuse, but that’s not the way it ended up.

Per NFL Next Gen Stats via Ben Baby, Hill had just one catch on two targets when Apple was the nearest defender. Chidobe Awuzie was often the player taking on the challenge of defending Hill.

That said, all the drama started following Apple’s goal-line tackle on Hill in the AFC Championship win over the Kansas City Chiefs, a massive shift in momentum in that battle.

Reader clearly wants to be involved, and if these two teams meet again this season, it’ll be in the playoffs. Hopefully, Reader will play a massive role if that battle comes to fruition in the winter.