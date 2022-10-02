NFL and NFLPA set to agree on new concussion protocol

The NFL and NFLPA have apparently quickly agreed to a new concussion protocol that could go into effect as soon as Week 5, but it is more than likely already bean vocalized to teams to use extreme caution with any potential head injuries this weekend.

My understanding is the new NFL-NFLPA concussion protocols are effectively agreed to, pending the formal approval process.



The announcement now puts everyone on notice for Week 4 Sunday (if they weren’t already): If there’s any doubt, get the player out. https://t.co/CtpoOVnK6C — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 1, 2022

Thursday Night Football featured one of the worst series of events the NFL has had unfold in quite some time. It didn’t help that it happened live on national tv either. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left their game against the Cincinnati Bengals on a stretcher after suffering a head and spinal injury. That is bad enough on its own, but what made the NFL and NFLPA quickly come together to change their protocol was how that injury came to be.

Tagovailoa left Sunday’s game (four days prior to Thursday Night Football) with what looked like a head injury after he had his head bounce off the field and he stumbled back to the huddle. He ended up returning to the game fairly quickly as the Dolphins called it a back injury. They and Tagovailoa maintained that throughout the week, but many are criticizing if enough caution was taken to rule out whether the quarterback had suffered a head injury.

It should also be noted that the NFLPA fired the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant that was involved in clearing Tagovailoa Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. One of the reasons sited was he did not represent the best interest of the player in the NFLPA’s eyes.

The NFL seems to be in more and more trouble as this story and investigation develop.