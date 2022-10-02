Bengals News (10/2): Joe Mixon on record pace for touches

Bengals Notes: Zac Tries To Ignite Run Game With Mixon On Record Pace Touches

Mixon, on target for a combined 421 runs and catches as well as a Bengals-record 72 catches for running backs, would like to amp up the production. He's on pace for fewer than 1,000 rushing yards (952) and despite the 72 catches the projected 493 receiving yards would be fourth best on the running back list headed by two James Brooks' seasons and a Giovani Bernard.

Bengals NT Josh Tupou Won't Savor New Role

His sack, as clean as a whistle, became an international headline Thursday night when Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's head bounced off the Paycor Stadium turf and the brain injury sent him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center as even the most veteran NFL observers watched far and wide in horror.

Bengals: Stars, studs and duds from win over Dolphins in Week 4

The 27-15 outcome was a little closer than the score suggests despite the Dolphins losing starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as the offense started strong but hit a mid-game drought.

Bengals’ Josh Tupou: ‘I didn’t want to hurt Tua’ - al.com

“I was excited to get my first sack,” Tupou told the Bengals official website on Friday, “but at the same time it’s tainted because I didn’t want to hurt Tua. I never intended to hurt him.

Multiple Jets fined for actions vs. Bengals, including Tee Higgins hit

And more notably, safety Lamarcus Joyner was fined $14,608 for the headshot he delivered on Bengals wideout Tee Higgins that earned an unnecessary roughness flag.

Bengals thrilled with Akeem Davis-Gaither’s progress this season

With Germaine Pratt out during Cincinnati’s Week 3 win over the New York Jets, it was Daivs-Gaither who came up huge with a team-high 13 total tackles, nine of those solo and one for a loss.

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Roundup: The Latest on Tee Higgins, DJ Reader and Devin Asiasi

The 23-year-old had a noticeable limp on Friday in Cincinnati's locker room and also had his ankle wrapped. It doesn't sound like it's anything serious and he should be good to go next week.

Around the league

NFLPA Terminates Contract With Neurotrauma Consultant Ivolved in Tua Tagovailoa's Week 3 Concussion Check

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa started against the Bengals on Thursday night. He left the game on a stretcher in the second quarter after he was sacked by Josh Tupou.

2022 NFL season, Week 4: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Minnesota Vikings safety Lewis Cine (leg) has been ruled out versus the Saints. The rookie first-round pick was carted off the field after suffering what looked like a serious leg injury in the first quarter versus the Saints in London. Cine's left leg was stabilized in an air cast as he was immediately taken to a local hospital, per NFL Network's Jamie Erdahl.

Injury roundup: Buccaneers WRs Chris Godwin, Julio Jones, Russell Gage expected to play vs. Chiefs

Bucs wide receivers Chris Godwin (hamstring), Julio Jones (knee) and Russell Gage (hamstring), all listed as questionable, are expected to play, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.

Commanders expected to activate rookie RB Brian Robinson this week

Robinson, the highly touted rookie who seemed in line to be the team's starting RB to open the season, is recovering from two gunshot wounds he suffered in late August. The Washington, D.C., Police Department said Robinson was the victim of an attempted armed robbery or carjacking.