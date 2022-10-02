Bengals Twitter appears to troll the rest of the AFC North’s really bad day

Today was a very good day for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Entering the day, Cincinnati sat in third place in the AFC North.

By day’s end, Cincinnati would be in a tie for first place in the division.

Not one, not two, but all three other division teams lost in spectacular fashion.

First, it was the Cleveland Browns who lost one of the most winnable games left on their schedule, blowing a pair of fourth-quarter leads to the rebuilding Atlanta Falcons en route to a 23-20 defeat.

Next up, the Baltimore Ravens lost a 23-20 decision at the gun to the Buffalo Bills after leading 20-3 late in the first half. The Bills rally was aided by Lamar Jackson throwing a horrific red-zone interception after Baltimore was down to the Buffalo 2-yard line with 4:15 left in regulation.

Finally, the Pittsburgh Steelers blew a 10-point fourth-quarter lead to the New York Jets before falling 24-20. The Jets rally was made possible thanks to Kenny Pickett throwing a brutal interception with 3:34 left before the Jets marched down the field for the game-winning score.

Right after the early slate of games concluded, the Bengals’ official Twitter account sent out this picture, likely to troll the rest of the division being hot garbage today.

Can't do much better than this on a Sunday:



*Steelers lose 24-20 to the Jets

*Browns lose 23-20 to the Falcons

*Ravens lose 23-20 to the Bills

*Bengals win without taking the field — Rick Broering (@RickBroering) October 2, 2022

