Bengals vs. Ravens opening odds for Sunday Night Football matchup

After knocking off the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night, the Cincinnati Bengals have a long week to get ready for a divisional rival in the Baltimore Ravens. That matchup comes next Sunday, October 9th at 8:20 pm ET.

After a Ravens loss today to Buffalo, both teams will enter the matchup at 2-2 on the young season, and look to make some early headway in the division. Overall, this game is shaping up to be quite the battle, and Vegas believes the same.

Early odds set by DraftKings has the Ravens at -3 heading into next Sunday night's matchup. This is also a few days after they had the Bengals on the other side of the line at -3 as well. It appears that this could be close to a pick ‘em once we get closer to game time.

For the Bengals, the time has come to lean heavily on Joe Burrow and this talented group of wideouts. With the run game struggling, and some of the struggles and tension that seems to be boiling over in Baltimore, now is the time to play your best hand.

As always though, you can not underestimate the skill-set of Lamar Jackson.

Coming into week five Lamar has showcased both his arm talent and running ability in all four games this season. He has currently thrown for 893 yards with a 65% completion percentage, and has added another 316 yards on the ground on 37 attempts through four games.

Luckily for the Bengals, their defense is also playing well on all three levels, which should give fans some confidence as they game-plan to stop the talented QB.

Across the board, it will be a great test for Cincinnati after picking up two straight wins to get the season back on track. A win on Sunday will only help get it right back on track.

Playing on the road in the NFL is never an easy task though. Should be a fun nightcap to next Sunday’s NFL slate.