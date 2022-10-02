 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2 Jets players fined for hits made against the Bengals

The Bengals won, but they certainly took some hits.

By NathanBeighle
Cincinnati Bengals v New York Jets Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals took down the Joe Flacco-led New York Jets to get their first win of the season in Week 3, and following a few nasty hits, the league has handed down some fines for two separate incidents.

One was on Tee Higgins, and it was obvious as one of the top Bengals’ receivers got absolutely rocked. Here’s the play, and the fine seems easily understandable. The Bengals received a flag for the hit as well.

Higgins did return to action.

That was the most notable hit as the other was on receiver Corey Davis. Davis was fined $10,609 for his play in an altercation with Bengals’ cornerback Eli Apple. Safety Lamarcus Joyner, who made the hit on Higgins, was fined $14,608.

Cincinnati went on to win the game handily and has since improved their record to 2-2, tied for the best in the AFC North. Next week they’ll welcome Baltimore Ravens in their second divisional game of the season.

