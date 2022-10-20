The Bengals’ defense has accomplished a feat not seen since 2018

The Cincinnati Bengals’ defense has seemed to struggle early in games but makes the proper adjustments at halftime.

Despite the early struggles, the defensive unit has accomplished something that hasn’t been seen since the 2018 season, according to ESPN’s Ben Baby.

Through the first six games of the season, the Bengals’ defense has yet to allow a single second half touchdown.

First time a defense has done this through the first six games of the season since the 2018 Ravens (via @ESPNStatsInfo) https://t.co/brFjOy39uH — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) October 17, 2022

The most impressive part of this success? The Bengals have been doing this despite the injuries piling up. DJ Reader is one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL and the Bengals have been without him multiple games now.

On top of that, star linebacker Logan Wilson went down with an injury on Sunday and could miss several weeks.

Cincinnati will have to bring their best run defense on Sunday as they face an Atlanta Falcons team that has found a ton of success on the ground, averaging just over 165-yards per game.

The Bengals and Falcons will kick off on Sunday at 1:00 pm ET, and it will air on FOX.