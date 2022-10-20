Cincy Jungle staff picks for ‘Thursday Night Football’ and open thread

We as an NFL audience may actually get a watchable NFL game this week for Thursday Night Football. The New Orleans Saints are heading into the desert to take on the Arizona Cardinals.

There is a lot up in the air for who will be playing for the Saints. We still aren’t sure if Jameis Winston will return at quarterback or if Andy Dalton will play another game in relief.

One thing is for sure, their running game did very well last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see them return to that well. Especially if wide receivers like Michael Thomas and Chris Olave are out again.

The Cardinals are in a situation where they lost Marquise Brown to a foot injury, but they will get a boost in DeAndre Hopkins returning after being suspended the first six games of the season. Quarterback Kyler Murray could use as much help as he can get.

After Arizona started the 2021 as the last remaining undefeated team, they slid into the playoffs to get knocked out in the Wild Card. It appears the hangover from that collapse has followed into this season. Maybe especially so after a drama filled offseason surrounding Murray’s contract.

Which of these 2-4 teams can avoid their season falling out of reach?

Which of these 2-4 teams can avoid their season falling out of reach?