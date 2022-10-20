Use this stream to keep track of everything on Cincinnati Bengals vs. Atlanta Falcons, which takes place October 23rd at 1 pm ET on FOX.
Oct 18, 2022, 6:00am EDT
October 20
The Bengals’ defense has accomplished a feat not seen since 2018
Despite early game struggles, the defense shines in the second half.
October 19
The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Evolution
The Cincinnati Bengals got back to .500 this past Sunday with a win over the Saints. We go over the facets to the big win in New Orleans, preview the next NFC South opponent in the surprising Falcons and have more giveaways for our listeners with Bengals trivia!
October 19
Bengals vs. Falcons injury report: Ja’Marr Chase limited with hip injury
Chase practiced through injury Wednesday.
October 19
Bengals Reacts Survey: Week 7
The Bengals have a great chance to get over .500 in the coming weeks.
October 19
Logan Wilson shoulder injury update
Cincinnati’s top linebacker may miss a few games.
October 19
Where the Bengals stand in NFL Week 7 Power Rankings
The Bengals will rise in the standings but not much.
October 18
Zac Taylor gives brief injury updates
The Bengals got banged up during its win over the Saints.